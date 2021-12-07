Fire in Buckhannon damages building

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Emergency crews went to the scene of a fire on Tuesday in Upshur County.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Nona Street in Buckhannon, according to Upshur County 911.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, according to the 911 center.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage or on the fire’s cause.

Fire departments from Buckhannon, Washington District and Warren District went to the scene, along with Upshur County EMS and the Buckhannon Police Department.