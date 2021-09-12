Fire in Harrison County destroys garage, damages mobile home

SUMMIT PARK, W.Va. – A fire on Sunday in Harrison County destroyed a garage and damaged a mobile home.

The fire was reported at about 7:20 p.m., near Beechnut Street in Summit Park, according to Harrison County 911.

According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire. A garage is considered a total loss, while a mobile home and a vehicle were both damaged.

There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause or on the extent of damage to the home.

Fire departments from Summit Park, Stonewood, Spelter, Reynoldsville and Mount Clare were also on scene, along with Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.