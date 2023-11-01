RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out at a home in Rivesville overnight amid a water outage in that part of the town.

According to a Facebook post from the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters learned about the fire just before midnight and responded with additional tankers due to the water outage.

At the scene, crews said they could see light smoke coming from the home and found a working fire under the home. The cause of the fire was a faulty heat strip, the post said.

(Courtesy: Rivesville VFD)

Although the fire was extinguished quickly and with minimal damage to the structure, it serves as a good reminder of the importance of heating device safety. This fire was caused by a faulty device, but if you use heat strips/pumps for warmth in your home, keep in mind that the U.S. Department of Energy recommends having a professional technician service your pump at least every year and do the following:

Inspect ducts, filters, blower, and indoor coil for dirt and other obstructions

Diagnose and seal duct leakage

Verify adequate airflow by measurement

Verify correct refrigerant charge by measurement

Check for refrigerant leaks

Inspect electric terminals, and, if necessary, clean and tighten connections, and apply nonconductive coating

Lubricate motors, and inspect belts for tightness and wear

Verify correct electric control, making sure that heating is locked out when the thermostat calls for cooling and vice versa

Verify correct thermostat operation.

During Tuesday’s fire, the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Baxter, Grant Town, Valley and River Road volunteer fire departments, according to the post.