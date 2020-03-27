Fire in Preston County takes life of 13-year-old boy Thursday morning

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — A fire in Albright on Thursday took the life of a 13-year-old boy, officials said.

According to a release sent out by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters with the Albright Fire Department responded to a residence in Albright at 6:00 a.m. and were told the teen was still in the home.

Despite quickly performing fire suppression efforts and getting the blaze under control, firefighters found the boy dead near a window in a second-floor bedroom of the residence, fire marshals stated.

The family tried to escape the building when the fire started, but the flames blocked all of the first-floor exits of the residence, so the family had to go to the second floor and escape through the windows, according to officials.

As a result, members of the family were injured during the blaze, with one receiving burns to the arms and another suffering burns and a broken back, the release states. Both are being treated at the West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh, and two other members of the family escaped unharmed, the release said.

State Fire Marshals ruled that the cause of the fire was accidental, and they believe the blaze started when an overloaded electrical cord caught fire in a first-floor room, and that multiple devices were plugged into the cord which supplied electricity thoughout the entire residence.

Also, the news release stated that the home did not have any smoke alarms.