Fire in Taylor County destroys vacant house

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Wednesday in Taylor County destroyed an unoccupied house.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. on Shackleford Street, which is south of Grafton.

According to the Grafton Fire Department, the house was vacant. No injuries were reported.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

Other fire departments on scene to assist included Flemington, Boothesville, Fellowsville and Stonewood. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Grafton Police Department and Taylor County EMS were also on scene.