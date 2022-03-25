MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia state fire marshals have identified the victim of a fatal fire in Morgantown.

According to a press release sent out by the state fire marshal’s office, first responders with the Brookhaven Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at 11:45 a.m. on March 23.

Prior to fire fighters’ arrival, neighbors had attempted to rescue a woman from the blaze “but were unsuccessful,” and as a result of the fire, Sharon Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died as a result of the fire, the release states.

Later, investigators with the state fire marshal’s office were called to assist and perform an investigation into the cause of the incident; the investigation resulted in marshals determining the “cause of the fire was accidental in nature” due to “faulty structure-related wiring,” fire marshals said.