Fire Marshals respond to Marion County residence fire

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to a residence fire in Marion County late Tuesday night, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that fire happened at a residence just after 10:30 on Hess Road just off Route 218 in Worthington.

Fire departments from Worthington, Monongah and Shinnston responded to fight the fire alongside fire marshals and Marion County Rescue Squad.

Officials also said there were no injuries reported and no arrests were made.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.