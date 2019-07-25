UPDATE: Rt. 50 to remain closed after residential fire

UPDATE (7/25/19 1:11 p.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport Fire Department Chief Phil Hart said the fire originated with the dryer and is considered accidental at this point.

Hart also said that no transports occurred. The fire was contained quickly, and firefighters were able to rescue one dog and two cats; however, one cat died in the fire.

The road will remain closed for another 30 minutes to an hour, according to Hart.

ORIGINAL (7/25/19 12:40 p.m.) –

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A structure fire at a residence on East Main Street in Bridgeport has caused Bridgeport Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department to close down the area of W.Va. Route 50 near Maple Lake, according to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center.

Around noon Thursday, the Bridgeport Fire Department and Shinnston, Nutter Fort, Flemington volunteer fire departments responded to the residence and found a working fire, which showed heavy smoke, according to the Harrison County 911 CAD log.

A representative with the comm center said no injuries have been reported at this time, but the road is still blocked as work continues on the working fire.