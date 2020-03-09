Fire on Seneca Drive in Clarksburg claims the life of a 61-year-old woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman is dead after a house fire Monday morning on Seneca Drive in Clarksburg.

According to Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the blaze was reported at approximately 7:10 Monday morning, and the Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, and Clarksburg Police Department arrived on scene to a working fire.

As a result of the fire, a 61-year-old woman was taken to United Hospital Center in critical condition via Harrison County EMS whereupon she died on arriving to the facility, according to the office of the Clarksburg Fire Inspector.

Three dogs, a bird, and a hamster also died in the blaze, and the fire’s cause has been deemed as “undetermined” by the Clarksburg Fire Inspector, Clarksburg Fire Department and West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office. However, those agencies were able to determine that the fire began in the kitchen, but do not believe it was caused by cooking or appliance usage; they also do not believe the fire was started by means of arson.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire. The woman’s body has been taken to the the chief medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy, according to the office of the Fire Inspector in Clarksburg.