UPDATE: WVWC releases statement on fire at physical plant building

UPDATE (8/9/21 11:24 p.m.):

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College has released a statement on a fire that happened Monday evening on campus.

According to the college, multiple fire units went to the physical plant at about 7:30.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but they remained on scene for several hours, according to a press release.

The school said no one was injured in the fire. The extent of the damage to the physical plant is unknown at this time.

WVWC extended its thanks to crews that responded from Upshur, Lewis, Randolph and Barbour counties.

ORIGINAL STORY (8/9/21 10:19 p.m.):

A building on West Virginia Wesleyan College’s campus was damaged by fire on Monday evening.

The fire was reported at the physical plant building, which is located along Camden Avenue in Buckhannon.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage to the building or on what caused the fire. 12 News has not received any official word on whether there were any injuries in the fire.

Several fire departments went to the scene, including ones from Buckhannon, Weston, Washington District, Adrian and Lost Creek.