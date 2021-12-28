Fire reported at apartment complex in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – A fire broke out late Monday at an apartment complex in Elkins.

According to Randolph County 911, the fire was reported at about 11 p.m. on West Central Street.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage to the apartment complex or if there were any injuries in the incident.

According to 911, fire departments from Elkins and Beverly were on scene, along with the Elkins Police Department, West Virginia State Police, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County EMS.

There is no word on the fire’s cause.