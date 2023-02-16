The MFD responded to a brush fire near the Eastwood Elementary School playground on Feb. 15 (Photo: Morgantown Fire Department)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Fire Department announced that three engines worked to extinguish a brush fire near an elementary school on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent Thursday, the fire was behind the playground near Eastwood Elementary School and spread rapidly due to high winds and dry ground. One acre of land was burned before crews got the fire under control after about two hours.

The release said that no one inside the school was harmed.

This is one of several brush fires reported under the National Weather Services’ Special Weather Statement for fire danger on Wednesday, including a brush fire in Doddridge County that burned 50 acres of land Wednesday evening.

Several brush fires were also reported in Harrison County this week, including one that burned more than 11 acres near Craigmore.

With rain expected most of the day on Thursday, hopefully most of this week’s brush and forest fires are behind us; however, spring/summer Forest Fire Season begins on March 1, and the rules for burning will change then. For more information on burn laws in West Virginia, click here.