(Courtesy: Ryan Hunt) (Courtesy: Ryan Hunt)

UPDATE, 1:29 P.M.: The Valley, Bunner Ridge and Winfield fire departments are also on scene.

UPDATE, 1:09 P.M.: A dog died in the fire, officials at the scene confirmed to 12 News.

UPDATE, 12:46 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has arrived on the scene.

The Westover Fire Department is also aiding in the response.

UPDATE, 12:42 P.M.: Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom told 12 News that he has contacted the Red Cross to support the families who have been displaced.

UPDATE, 12:37 P.M.: Officials at the scene tell 12 News that four units were impacted and that no injuries have been reported. The response is still ongoing.

The Morgantown, Triune Halleck and Granville fire departments responded as well.

Crews work to get the fire that impacted four townhomes in Ashton Estates under control. WBOY image.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire spread to multiple townhomes at the Ashton Estates in the Morgantown area on Monday.

The call for the fire came in at around 11:35 a.m., the Monongalia County 911 Center confirmed.

911 center officials confirmed that the Clinton Volunteer Fire District led the response to the fire, and 12 News crews spotted the Cassville Volunteer Fire Department on the scene as well.

Photos from the scene show that the roofs of several of the units had partially caved in as of Monday afternoon.

A fire at the Ashton Estates in Morgantown. WBOY images.

The 911 center said that Mon EMS was on standby at the scene.

Smithtown Road is closed in the area of the Aston Estates as crews respond to the fire, according to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.

12 News will provide any updates to this story as they come in.