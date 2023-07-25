TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A firefighter suffered a minor leg injury Monday night while fighting a structure fire in Preston County.

According to a post by the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire on Crane Avenue in Terra Alta just before 11 p.m. on July 24. When Kingwood crews arrived, both the first and second floors of the home were on fire. Crews from the Kingwood, Terra Alta, Oakland, MD and Aurora fire departments responded to the scene, the post said.

According to the post, crews battled the fire for two-and-a-half hours, and one firefighter sustained a minor leg injury. The post did not say what department the injured firefighter belonged to.

Photos from Robert Thall, who belongs to the Aurora Fire Department according to business records, and posted by the Kingwood Fire Department show heavy damage to both floors of the home.