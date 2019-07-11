Firefighters respond to Clarksburg house fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Fire Department responded to an abandoned house fire at Locust Avenue on Wednesday night, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that the fire happened just before 11:00.

Clarksburg Fire Captain, Steve Pullice, told 12 News that this particular Locust Avenue residence has caught on fire multiple times.

Pullice also said that on multiple occasions, homeless or vagrant people had to be escorted off the premise.

Clarksburg City Fire Marshal assisted on scene.

There are no injuries reported, according to officials. Although, Captain Pullice said that the fire is believed to be arson at this time.

Clarksburg Fire Department is investigating the fire.