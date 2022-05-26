MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. – A firefighter was transported for burns after several crews battled a fire in Harrison County.

According to a Facebook post by the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, just before 2 a.m on Thursday morning, the department was called for a structure fire on High Road in Meadowbrook.

(Courtesy: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department)

When crews arrives on scene, they saw that a single-story garage with an addition was completely involved in the fire, according to the post. Spelter and Lumberport fire departments worked to suppress the blaze, led by Spelter Fire Chief Dunn.

The post also said that one firefighter was transported for injuries and burns but that they were not life-threatening.

There is no information about what caused this fire.