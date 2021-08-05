First responders working to put out fire at residence in Baxter

BAXTER, W.Va. — First responders are working to put out a fire at a residence in Baxter.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call of a structure fire came in at 3:24 p.m. on Thursday for Underwood Street in Baxter.

When first-responders arrived, they found a fully-involved fire taking place at the structure, comm center officials said.

Arriving to the scene were the Baxter, Barrackville, Monongah, Rivesville, Fairview, Grant Town and Farmington fire departments, according to the comm center.

Despite no injuries being reported at this time, the Marion County Rescue Squad is on scene in the event any should occur, comm center officials said.