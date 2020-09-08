Flemington Assembly of God church catches fire overnight

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. — A fire at the Flemington Assembly of God church has been extinguished after rekindling earlier Tuesday morning.

According to the Harrison 911 Communications Center, a fire originally began at the church at approximately 1 a.m., and firefighters with the Flemington Fire Department worked to put out the blaze.

Officials with the communications center said that there was no one in the church at the time of the fire and firefighters received no injuries as it was extinguished.

The fire rekindled at 8:48 that same morning, but Flemington firefighters easily put it out once again, comm center officials said.

WBOY has not received any information on the damage to the church. Updates will be added as they are received.