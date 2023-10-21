CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Freeze Watch will be put into effect Sunday night in a number of West Virginia counties according to a release from the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

A Freeze Watch means that, during the specified time, temperatures may reach sub-freezing, with Sunday’s watch possibly reaching down to 31 degrees. The watch will last until 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The following areas will likely be affected:

Mason County

Jackson County

Wood County

Pleasants County

Tyler County

Roane County

Wirt County

Calhoun County

Ritchie County

Doddridge County Clay County

Braxton County

Gilmer County

Lewis County

Harrison County

Taylor County

McDowell County

Wyoming County

Upshur County

Barbour County Northwest and southeast Raleigh County

Northwest and southeast Fayette

Northwest and southeast Nicholas

Northwest and southeast Webster

Southeast Pocahontas

Northwest Randolph

Parts of southeast Ohio and southwest Virginia will also be affected.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the release said.

To prevent damage, people should bring in any sensitive plants, cover ground pipes as well as drain, slowly drip or wrap any vulnerable outdoor water pipes.

