CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of Route 50 near Bridgeport has been shut down due to a gas leak, according to Harrison County 911.

Both lanes of Route 50 near Hart Road and S. Maplewood Drive will remain closed until repairs are made to the gas line. People in the area are advised to avoid the area until the repairs are completed and the closure is lifted.

Graphic showing Route 50 near Hart Road and S. Maplewood Drive being shutdown, leading to a temporary buildup of traffic as of Sept. 10, 1:24 p.m. (WV511 image)

On the scene are the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and maintenance workers from Hope Gas.