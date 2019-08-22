UPDATE: Students returning to Gilmer County High School following evacuation

UPDATE (8/22/19 1:34 p.m.)

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Students are returning to Gilmer County High School after being evacuated from the school to the Waco Center on Thursday morning.

As of approximately 1:30 p.m. students were in the process of being taken back to the high school. There has been no further information released about what led to the initial investigation.

ORIGINAL (8/22/19 11:56 a.m.)

Gilmer County High School is being evacuated for precautionary measures, according to a Facebook post from the Gilmer County Office of Emergency Management.

A threat was found in the high school bathroom and a K9 unit is on the way with Gilmer County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate the incident, according to deputies.

According to a representative from the office of emergency management, members of the Gilmer County Board of Education are working in the office and asking anyone with relevant information to direct their calls to the office of emergency management.

The representative also said board of education employees were working with first responders to find out as much information they can and get the issue resolved as soon as possible.

In the meantime, students are secure in the Waco Center, and parents wishing to pick up their children can do so at the center, according to the Facebook post.

The Facebook post also says buses are on their normal schedule and will transport all students at the Waco Center at the end of the school day.