GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A student at Glenville State University was injured during a hit-and-run.

On Dec. 4, officers with the Glenville Police Department were alerted to a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on Mineral Road in Glenville at 2:55 a.m., according to the officials with the police department.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim who was confirmed to be a student at Glenville State University, but did not locate the vehicle involved in the incident, officials said.

Currently, the victim is listed in stable condition, and a criminal investigation is underway to locate the vehicle which struck him, according to the police department.