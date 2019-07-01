Gov. Justice declares a State of Emergency for 4 counties following Saturday night’s floods

CHARLESTON – W.Va. At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Grant, Pendleton, Tucker, and Randolph Counties after they were hit with heavy rain and flash flooding Saturday night. The Governor said other counties may be added as necessary.

According to the Governor’s office he will officially file the declaration on Monday, but has verbally stated his intent.

The Governor has authorized West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich to support the counties and to use all state resources necessary. The Governor also directed the West Virginia National Guard to assist.