CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Due to the threat of flooding this weekend, Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness throughout West Virginia.

Over the weekend, heavy downpours and steady rain may cause isolated flash flooding.

With the governor’s declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies can “prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event.” This includes posturing personnel and resources so they can quickly mobilize on any developing emergency.

During the storm, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) liaisons will update each county.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD advise all West Virginians to watch weather conditions, check local reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

To receive up-to-the-minute updates, follow the WVEMD on Facebook and on Twitter.