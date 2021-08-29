Governor Justice issues State of Preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ida

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness in preparation for Hurricane Ida today. While the storm will be hitting the Gulf Coast today, its remnants are expected to to reach West Virginia Tuesday evening and move northeast through Thursday.

“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”

During the event, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division’s (EMD) Watch Center will notify leaders in case local emergency management agencies request assistance.

“With the Governor’s State of Preparedness, our partner agencies and county emergency managers are on standby to respond,” EMD Deputy Director Greg Fuller said. “EMD remains at the ready to provide all possible resources to protect the lives and property of our citizens. In addition to our Enhanced Watch due to COVID-19, we continue our mission by coordinating the state’s response to severe weather or any other threat.”

For updates, follow the West Virginia Emergency Management Division on social media at https://www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and https://twitter.com/WVEMD.