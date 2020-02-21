Guest at Wisp Resort dies after accident on Mountain Coaster

McHENRY, Md. — A guest at Wisp Resort in McHenry, Maryland, died Thursday evening as a result of injuries sustained while using a ride at the complex.

According to an official with Wisp Resort, the guest was riding on the Mountain Coaster when an accident occurred, and he sustained injuries as a result of the accident. The guest was then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the official said.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently taking place, with numerous parties — including the State of Maryland and Wisp Resort internal investigators — working together to find the cause, according to the Wisp official.

The official from Wisp also stated that the State of Maryland has performed an evaluation of the Mountain Coaster since the incident, and the inspection concluded with an approval for the ride to resume operation.