UPDATE: Weather continues to hamper search for body in Barbour County

UPDATE (2/10/20 2:47 p.m.):

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Efforts to recover the body of a female kayaker in the Middle Fork River at Audra State Park continue to be slowed by poor weather conditions.

Right now, the Division of Natural Resources is waiting on assistance from other agencies, including fire departments, to aid in the search, according to Matthew Rodriguez, a natural resources police officer.

Ten people were kayaking together when the incident happened, said Rodriguez. They were all experienced kayakers, with two of them being swiftwater rescue certified. The certified kayakers tried to assist but were unable to rescue her, according to Rodriguez.

Emergency crews are fairly certain where the kayaker is, but the area is difficult to access, said Rodriguez.

For now, agencies on scene are waiting for rain to stop before they can get into the water, according to Rodriguez. The investigation will continue as the weather permits.

Rapids at Audra State Park

Troopers on scene at Audra State Park

UPDATE (2/9/20 9:35 p.m.):

Barbour County 9-1-1 officials confirmed that search efforts have been suspended until Monday morning due to weather conditions.

Barbour County Communication Center has also stated that West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is taking lead on the search and investigation.

UPDATE (2/9/20 6:30 p.m.):

Belington Fire Chief, Phil Hart told 12 News that a female kayaker has been under water since around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon and emergency crews are working to recover the body.

Barbour County 9-1-1 Communications Center has confirmed that Belington, Bridgeport, Buckhannon, Elkins, Junior, and Nutter Fort Fire Departments are all on scene as well as Barbour and Belington rescue squads.

Barbour County Sheriff’s Department , State Police, and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are also on scene, assisting in the investigation and recovery of the woman’s body.

“At this time we just have one kayaker missing, under the water, we do not know the age. We know it’s a female, we do not know where they are from at this time but we do have personnel on the scene. The body is still in the water, under the water, we’ll be doing recovery efforts here momentarily,” said Belington Fire Chief, Phil Hart.

Rescue crews and emergency vehicles are on the scene of a reported drowning at Audra State Park that happened around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Barbour County 9-1-1 officials are not releasing any information at this time.

A 12 News reporter is on scene, we’ll continue coverage and provide information as we receive it.