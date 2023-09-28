MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews from multiple volunteer fire departments worked for three and a half hours in the middle of the night on Wednesday to put out a fire in Meadowbrook.

According to the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire on Meadowbrook Road just before midnight on Sept. 26. The post said that a single-story commercial building was “heavily involved with fire” when the seven Spelter firefighters arrived.

Photos posted by the department show flames and smoke coming out of the top of the building and the roof completely burnt.

According to the post, fire departments from multiple counties, including Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport, Monongah and Nutter Fort, were on the scene for three and a half hours. While battling the fire, crews experienced a hydrant failure and adapted using a dump tank.

The post said Anmoore EMS was on standby, but it did not say if anyone was transported or injured in the blaze.