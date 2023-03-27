WHISPER LANE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A family home near the Harrison-Lewis County line was destroyed by fire for the second time in about a year.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in Harrison County on Whisper Lane between Jane Lew and Good Hope.

Crews from six fire departments from Harrison and Lewis counties all responded to the scene as did the Harrison County EMS and Sheriff’s Department.

West Milford Fire Chief John Elko said crews had responded to the house for another fire about a year ago, and it had just recently been rebuilt.

Crews from Harrison and Lewis counties respond to a fire on Whisper Lane. WBOY images.

Elko said the occupants of the home were able to escape after being warned by smoke detectors in the home and were uninjured.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Crews were still working to control the fire as of 7 a.m.

Elko said it was too early to determine a cause, but he does not expect the fire to be suspicious.