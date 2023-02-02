LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County roadway is shut down following an accident involving an electrical pole.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a motor vehicle accident came in at about 7:19 a.m. on Thursday on Hawk Highway between Lost Creek and West Milford in Harrison County.

Officials were told that a vehicle had struck a power line and that the pole had fallen into the road to block traffic.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed the power pole was in the roadway and began work directing traffic due to the entire roadway needing to be shut down, according to the comm center.

Currently, the roadway is still closed while the power company works to clear the pole from the area safely; responding to the scene were the Lost Creek Fire Department, Anmoore EMS and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, comm center officials said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.