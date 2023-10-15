CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A person was transported to the hospital after a motor vehicle accident in Clarksburg on Sunday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911, officials were called to the site of an accident at Gregorys Run Road in Clarksburg around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 15. The accident resulted in one patient being transported to the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The incident only involved one vehicle, officials said.

No cause for the accident has been given at this time but the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Other agencies on scene included the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County EMS.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.