Harrison County vehicle accident sends 3 people to hospital, slows traffic

Emergencies
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Harrison County sent three people to an area hospital.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Route 50 westbound in Clarksburg, near the Joyce Street exit.

According to Harrison County 911, three patients went to United Hospital Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene, according to Harrison County 911.

There is no word on what caused the incident. The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.

