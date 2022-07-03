ELKINS, W.Va. – In a Facebook post from the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County, on the afternoon of July 3, Deputy Wolfe with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office observed a truck and trailer hauling a load of round bale hay that appeared to be smoking while patrolling along North Randolph Avenue.

After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle on Harrison Avenue, across from Scottie’s restaurant, the bale of hay caught fire. “Several good Samaritans” helped detach the trailer and the truck was moved to a safe location.

The Elkins Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished the fire. Elkins Police Department also assisted.