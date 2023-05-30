MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — HealthNet was called to the scene of a dirt bike accident in Monongalia County late Monday morning.

According to a post from the Granville Fire Department’s official Facebook page, the accident was reported just after 11:30 a.m., and it happened about a mile and a half need into the woods off of Fort Martin Road.

Credit: Granville Fire Department

The fire department said its personnel went into the woods to start caring for the patient, until crews from Mon EMS and Rescue could arrive to take over care. A medical evacuation was then requested from HealthNet.

Crews then worked together to bring the patient out of the woods and turned them over to HealthNet, the fire department said.