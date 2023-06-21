BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Healthnet was called to a motorcycle accident in Harrison County late Tuesday that required one person to be sent to the hospital.

According to Harrison County 911, at about 11:11 p.m., crews were called to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on West Virginia Route 76/W Veterans Memorial Highway, near the Taylor County line.

Officials confirmed that the driver was the only person involved. That person was transported by Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. There is no word on the cause of the accident or the identity of the rider.

Officials confirmed that West Virginia Route 76 was temporarily closed, but it has since re-opened.

Crews from the Bridgeport Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Healthnet all responded to the scene.

