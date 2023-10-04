SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — HealthNet was called to the scene of an accident on West Virginia Route 50 eastbound near Salem on Wednesday.

According to the Doddridge County Communications Center, a call of a two-vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Route 50 near the West Salem exit was called in at approximately 10:05 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they informed the comm center that there were three people involved in the incident, however, the extent of possible injuries has not yet been released.

A HealthNet air medical service helicopter was called to the scene and landed at the Salem Armory, where crews worked on a patient for about 45 minutes before HealthNet was able to land and take off.

Responding to the scene are the Harrison County and Doddridge County sheriff’s departments, Salem EMS, Salem Fire Department and Salem Police Department. 12 News crews saw crews with the Smithburg Fire Department, Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department and Doddridge County Ambulance Authority at the landing zone.