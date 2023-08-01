SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Emergency crews, including a HealthNet helicopter, responded to a vehicle accident in Salem Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the wreck happened just after 3 p.m. on Patterson Fork Road. Officials confirmed that HealthNet was called, but did not release information about the extent of the injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

The Anmoore and Salem fire departments, West Virginia State Police and Salem EMS were also on scene.

