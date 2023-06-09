GRANT TOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Healthnet was called to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Friday near the power plant in Grant Town.

According to Marion County 911, the wreck took place on ABPP Drive and was called in at 7:56 p.m. 911 officials confirmed to 12 News that two people were involved and that Healthnet was called to the scene to transport one of them to the hospital by air.

Officials said Grant Town EMS was the first to arrive on-scene at 8:03 p.m. It was followed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Grant Town Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad.

There is no word on the cause of the wreck or the status of the people involved.

