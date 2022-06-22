UPDATE: (8:27 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22): According to Roger Bryant, Logan County EMS Director, all six people who were aboard the Bell UH-1B helicopter died when it crashed.

UPDATE (6:33 p.m. on June 22): According to the Federal Aviation Administration, six people were on board a Bell UH-1B helicopter that crashed near Route 17 in Logan County. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Route 17 is also known as Blair Mountain Highway, which is located on Kelly Mountain.

UPDATE (5:50 p.m. on June 22): The Federal Aviation Administration says a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. this evening, June 22, 2022, near Route 17 in Logan County.

FAA officials say it is not known at this time how many people were on board the helicopter. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate the cause of the crash and provide updates as available.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A helicopter crash has been reported at the top of Kelly Mountain in Logan County.

Sheriff Paul Clemens confirms that two department units are on the scene with more headed that way.

13 News is working to get more information about the crash.

This is a developing story.