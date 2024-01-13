CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Much of north central West Virginia remains under a high wind advisory throughout the weekend with some gusts of up to 55 miles per hour knocking out electricity in several communities.

As of 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, Mon Power’s website has reported 89 power outages across north central West Virginia affecting more than 7,700 customers; nearly 5,500 are reported to be in Upshur and Webster Counties. Mon Power has said that it plans to restore power to a majority of its affected customers by Sunday at 11 p.m.

In the meantime, the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) has informed 12 News that the Bicentennial Inn and the SureStay hotel in Buckhannon are offering discounted rates to residents who don’t have power. Additionally, it said that several businesses in Buckhannon have opened their doors for residents to stop by, warm up and charge their devices.

The DHSEM also has advised residents of Mt. Hope to conserve water until further notice due to electrical outages at the pump station.

12 News will update this story with any further announcements.