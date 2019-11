GRAFTON, W.Va. – A hit and run incident over the weekend in Taylor County sent one person to Grafton City Hospital.

911 officials said the incident occurred at 2:28 Sunday afternoon on West Main Street in Grafton.

According to officials, the accident involved two vehicles.

Crews from the Grafton Fire Department, Grafton Police Department and Flemington EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word at this time on the person’s condition.