MORGANTOWN (WBOY) — A house fire on Kenwood Place in Morgantown took all available Morgantown Fire Department resources to fight on Sunday afternoon.

Those in the area may have seen smoke coming from the area of Van Voorhis Road.

Officials at the Morgantown Fire Department said that the call came in at around 12:40 p.m., and crews were able to get it under control in about a half hour.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported, according to the fire department, but the house is likely a total loss.

The City Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.