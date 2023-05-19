CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out at a home in Clarksburg Friday afternoon, which has led to a temporary street closure while crews work to put it out.

(WBOY Image)

According to a 12 News videographer, the fire broke out at a home at 211 Woodland Avenue. Crews on-scene told 12 News that the fire started at the front of the home and that everyone in the home made it out safely, though they are currently searching for a family pet.

Crews also said that there was significant damage to the home and that Woodland Avenue is temporarily closed at this time while they extinguish hotspots. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but crews said that it is potentially a total loss.

Crews from the Clarksburg Fire Department responded and were assisted by crews from the Bridgeport Fire Department, the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for updates.