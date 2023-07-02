ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A witness caught video footage of a house fire in downtown Elkins on the evening of July 2.

According to a witness, the house fire took place on 223 Second St., which is on the corner of Henry Street and began at about 8 p.m.

The Second Street house has suffered fire, smoke, and water damage. As of 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, no injuries or the cause of the fire have been reported.

12 News reached out to the Randolph County 911, but officials were unable to provide any more information.

