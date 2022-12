House fire at intersection of Easton Hill and Point Marion in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A house fire has been reported at the intersection of Easton Hill and Point Marion in Morgantown.

House fire at intersection of Easton Hill and Point Marion in Morgantown (Annalise Costello Photos)

According to Monongalia County 911, the fire was called in at 6 p.m., and while the road has been shut down, no injuries have been reported. Among those reporting on the scene is the Star City VFD.

Nothing else is known at this time.

