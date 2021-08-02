House fire in Clarksburg causes damage to multiple buildings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A structure fire on Chestnut Street has caused damages to multiple buildings.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Monday evening, the Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County EMS all responded to a call regarding a structure on 120 South Chestnut St.

The old Produce House, on the corner of Pike and Chestnut streets, has experienced damage from the fire. A resident’s house behind the old Produce House has been severely damaged, as well.

The Clarksburg Police Department is on scene assisting with traffic.

No further information has been released at this time.