LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A two-story house in Harrison County suffered “significant damage” in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a structure fire on Florence Street in Lumberport just after 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Officials with the Lumberport Fire Department told a 12 News reporter at the scene that the fire is still under investigation but that they believe it was caused by a candle on the second floor. One person was living in the bottom story of the building, but no utilities were on when the fire broke out, officials told 12 News.

The top floor had fire and smoke damage and both floors of the house sustained water damage.

Several fire departments, including the Lumberport and Shinnston fire departments as well as the Harrison County EMS responded to the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.