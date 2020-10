FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A house fire shut down two roads in Fairmont Monday night.

According to Marion County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to Locust Avenue at approximately 6:49 p.m. First responders then shut down Carleton and Field Streets.

Fairmont City Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. The fire is under control, and at this time, there have been no reports of any injuries.