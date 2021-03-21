House fire kills 2 as bystanders rush in

SPENCER, W.Va. — Two people died Saturday in house fire as bystanders rushed in to pull the people out.

The fire early Saturday morning in Roane County was reported by a neighbor and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

The two bystanders were able to open the front door and get a man and woman out of the home. Fire officials said the male victim who was pulled from the home later died.

Crews found another male victim in the fire debris. The female victim was transported to a burn center in Cabell County.

