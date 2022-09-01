CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire in Summit Park on Thursday, the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department announced.

According to a Facebook post, the call was made at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday for a fire on Savage Street. The post said that the first responders arrived less than three minutes after the call.

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

The porch of a two-story home was engulfed in flames, but, thankfully, no one was inside. The department said that the fire did not damage the inside of the house as much as the outside.

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews from the Summit Park, Stonewood, Reynoldsville and Spelter fire departments and Harrison County Emergency Squad were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported, according to the post.